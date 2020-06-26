Agreement signed between BeMotion Inc. & Veterans Lifestyle Corporation to Launch Veterans Lifestyle App
Veterans Lifestyle Corporation. (www.veteranslifestyle.com), & BeMotion Inc., (www.bemotioninc.com) has signed an agreement to launch the ‘Veterans Lifestyle App’ a mobile commercial network application that will serve the veteran community globally.
‘Veterans Lifestyle’ as a mobile app will be available on both Android & IOS operating systems in the second quarter of 2020 and its objective is to unify the service community with the civilian supporters by providing a world-class mobile platform to improve the community’s overall support.
The application is available for veterans and first responders in North America which includes more than 30 million people with market size of $1.3 trillion dollars spent annually by military consumers. Studies also showed that veterans and first responders have 90% greater trust and consumer loyalty towards brands that directly target their community.
Veterans Lifestyle App will provide veterans and first responders with:
- Discounts and privileges on a variety of products and services.
- Products & services from other veteran-owned-and-operated businesses to support their peers.
- Digital advertising and M-commerce capabilities for veterans and ﬁrst responders who have started their own new business.
- Feature articles and event updates.
- Access to career & employment opportunities.
- A mobile link to The Veterans Channel programming.
- Military News.
- Veterans Services.
- Events Management.
- DOD + DND Services.
About BeMotion Inc: http://www.bemotioninc.com/
BeMotion Inc. provides complete technological; strategic solutions that tap into the next generation of digital opportunities. Founded in 2016 as a provider of innovative M-Commerce; Interactive digital marketing & AR adverting technology. BeMotion is a one-stop-shop to transform brick and mortar businesses from different industries in the digital Presence in just 10 days with connectivity to futuristic technologies such as AR digital advertising, the smart DCN vending & marketplace and much more.
About Veterans Lifestyle Corporation: http://www.veteranslifestyle.com
Veterans Lifestyle Corporation is dedicated to giving back to the Men & Women around the globe that serve in the Armed Forces, the Veteran Community, First Responders and their dependants to thank them for their sacrifice, dedication and service. Established in 2019 as a provider of innovative & interactive marketing for the global service community, Veterans Lifestyle Corporation’s success is driven by the fusion of community and technology. Veterans Lifestyle is supported by third-party advertisers and sponsors. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, it is founded by Henah Hannah.
