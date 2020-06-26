Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,343 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin court finds blood test for passed-out drivers unconstitutional

Courthouse News Service

A provision allowing for an unconscious driver to have their blood drawn and tested was declared unconstitutional by a Wisconsin appeals court Thursday, marking a consequential turn in the ongoing debate on implied consent laws.

A three-judge panel of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ District IV in Madison concluded in a 43-page decision that “the incapacitated driver provision is unconstitutional because the implied consent that incapacitated drivers are deemed to have given and presumed not to have withdrawn does not satisfy any exception to the Fourth Amendment’s warrant requirement.”

Read more at: https://www.courthousenews.com/wisconsin-court-finds-blood-test-for-unconscious-drivers-unconstitutional/

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/wis-blood.pdf

You just read:

Wisconsin court finds blood test for passed-out drivers unconstitutional

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.