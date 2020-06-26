U.S.: Justices have a lot to say, but all is quiet in the Supreme Court

ABA Journal

In a normal June, the U.S. Supreme Court issues the last of the term’s opinions, many of which are in its most contentious and divided cases.

In the courtroom, with its steep ceiling, marble columns, red velvet curtains, and mahogany bench, the author of the majority opinion usually delivers a crisp summary, while several times each term a justice on the losing end of a case feels so strongly that he or she delivers a passionate dissent from the bench.

It makes for high drama, and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once referred to people coming to the courtroom to “watch the show.”

