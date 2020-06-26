Powell wins clerk of court excellence award

The North Dakota Clerk of Court Association is pleased to announce Tina Powell, McHenry County Clerk of Court, is the recipient of the 2020 Excellence Award. The Clerk’s Association receives nominations each year from members on individuals who go above and beyond their job responsibilities. A committee reviews all applications and an winner is chosen. Congratulations to Tina.
