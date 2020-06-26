New Directors Join Healthcare Financial Management Association Board

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) has welcomed three new members to its board of directors. Colleen M. Blye, CPA, Maureen A. Clancy, FACHE, CPC, and Matthew E. Cox, CHFP, CPA, began their terms on June 1, 2020 and will serve until May 31, 2024.

Blye is executive vice president and chief financial officer at Montefiore Health System in New York, an integrated academic health system with almost $6 billion in revenue, 11 hospitals and 3,000 employed providers. She previously spent more than 20 years at Catholic Health Initiatives in a variety of senior financial roles.

Clancy is senior vice president at Privia Health in Arlington, Virginia, a national medical group with more than 2,500 providers in six states and the District of Columbia. Her previous positions include leadership roles at the University of Chicago, Rush University Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Cox is senior vice president and chief financial officer at Spectrum Health, an $8 billion not-for-profit integrated health system based in West Michigan. Cox leads the finance team and has financial responsibility for Spectrum Health and all its subsidiaries. Prior to joining Spectrum in 2017, Cox was senior vice president of finance operations at Banner Health in Phoenix.

Additionally, HFMA Board Chair Michael M. Allen, FHFMA, CPA will remain in office for a second year, through May 31, 2021. Allen is currently the chief financial officer at OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Illinois. The chair is responsible for providing overall direction to the Association by actions such as establishing policies, appointing key leaders, planning educational programs and representing the Association at various events.

Chair-elect Tammie L. Galindez, FHFMA will also continue in her role through May 31, 2021, when she will assume the role of chair. Galindez will be succeeded as chair-elect by Aaron R. Crane, FHFMA. For HFMA’s fiscal year 2020-21, which began on June 1, the secretary/treasurer role has been divided into two positions. Crane will serve as secretary and Dennis E. Dahlen, CHFP, CPA will be treasurer.

HFMA’s other board directors will extend their term of service by a year.

“As the healthcare industry moves through new phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, our volunteer leadership structure is flexing to provide continuity, new perspectives and depth of focus,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “We appreciate the extraordinary commitment and expertise our board brings during these challenging times.”

