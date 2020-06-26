AnHeart Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Taletrectinib Phase 1 Data for Publication in Clinical Cancer Research

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China and NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnHeart Therapeutics, Co., Ltd . (“AnHeart”), a clinical stage oncology company focused on underserved patients in global markets, today announced that its Phase 1 taletrectinib data has been accepted for publication in Clinical Cancer Research, a prestigious oncology journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. The paper is entitled “US phase 1 first-in-human study of taletrectinib (DS-6051b/AB-106), a ROS1/TRK inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors” and will be available online with open access.



“Taletrectinib is a promising oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor highly selective for ROS1/NTRK mutations with potent activity against ROS1 resistance mutations like G2032R,” commented Dr. Sai-Hong Ignatius Ou, the corresponding author of the paper from University of California Irvine School of Medicine. “The drug had manageable toxicities at the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of 800 mg daily and showed preliminary efficacy in crizotinib-refractory ROS1+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients.”

“We are honored to have our study selected for publication in Clinical Cancer Research. There is a significant unmet need for next generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors to overcome resistance that develops to existing agents like crizotinib, and we are highly focused on developing taletrectinib for both first, and second-line use in global markets,” said Dr. Bing Yan, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of AnHeart . “We are steadily making progress towards launching our Phase 2 trials (NCT04395677) in first-and second-line NSCLC patients with ROS1 mutations in the next few weeks.”

About Taletrectinib:

The lead clinical candidate taletrectinib is a next-generation novel, potent, highly selective ROS1 and NTRK inhibitor that can cross the blood-brain barrier. AnHeart licensed the global rights to taletrectinib from Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (“DS”). Two Phase 1 studies in the U.S. and Japan have been completed with promising safety and efficacy data. Taletrectinib inhibits both ROS1 WT and major crizotinib-resistant mutations, including G2032R. There is no effective drug approved against resistant mutations like G2032R, which may lead to rapid penetration in major global markets.

About AnHeart:

AnHeart Therapeutics Co., Ltd . (the “Company”) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapies. The Company is headquartered in Hangzhou, China with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and New York. Formed in November 2018, the Company is currently managed by biopharmaceuticals industry veterans (Pfizer, BMS, Merck, J&J, Novartis) and financially backed by a venture capital fund.

