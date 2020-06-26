Docufraud Canada Announces Document Examination Service Continues As Judicial System Resume Civil & Criminal Proceedings
Forensic Examination services continue for handwriting analysis, signature verification and examination of forged and fraudulent documents
Handwriting expert necessary to determine legitimacy of a fraudulent document”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen, President of Docufraud Canada (www.docufraudcanada.ca/ ) says Provinces have begun the gradual re-opening of courts for both civil and criminal proceedings. As this opening resumes across the country, an enormous backlog of cases present new challenges.
— Dwayne Strocen
During this time of stay-at-home and work-from-home orders, the judicial system has not ground to a complete stop. Legal matters continue to be filed, attorneys continue to prepare for court and document examiners continue to examine allegations of fraudulent documents, signature forgeries and contested wills including holographic wills.
Problem one says Strocen, is “how to keep people safe”. Many jurisdictions will be enhancing their use of video conferencing. One source revealed that while video conferencing is not new, the judicial system faces enormous cost outlay for purchase and installment of the technology.
The COVID-19 experience also requires that plexiglass screening is likely to be installed to protect staff, attorneys, litigants and members of the jury. While all of this is likely to be similar across each Province, there will also be differences.
One aspect that will not change is the basic rule of law, particularly as it pertains to the use of forensic experts. Docufraud Canada employs fully accredited examiners who are specialists in handwriting analysis, signature verification and the examination of altered documents.
Docufraud Canada is no different in that we continue to review documents, and prepare for court either in the presentation of our notarized reports or simply to confirm the legitimacy of a document or signature. Dwayne Strocen also notes the increase in matters related to employment contracts. This is a time where employment stress is compounded by layoffs and general uncertainty.
Our work continues and presenting a winning legal strategy is not dependent on chance or a winning smile. It is won by presenting all of the evidence in a manner that is clear and concise. Docufraud continues to represent Canadians in a variety of matters and we can do so for you.
About Docufraud Canada:
We are a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere certified and court appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized in all provinces throughout Canada and the U.S.A. In addition, our forensic reports have been accepted and recognized by the courts in Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, India, Iran, Pakistan, Poland and others.
