Eve & Co Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- STRATHROY, Ontario, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) announces the results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held virtually on Thursday, June 25, 2020.



Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 11, 2020 (the “Circular”), namely:

Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;





Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor’s compensation;





Approving the Company’s stock option plan for the ensuing year in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Requirements; and





Approving a special resolution providing the Company’s directors with the ability - but not requirement - to consolidate the Company’s common shares at a time and in such circumstances as may be later determined.

A total of 107,447,072 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 37.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:

Votes For % Withheld % Total Yasir Naqvi as Director 104,228,699 97.00% 3,218,373 3.00% 107,447,072 Ravi Sood as Director 94,975,268 88.39% 12,471,804 11.61% 107,447,072 Melinda Rombouts as Director 103,355,607 96.19% 4,091,465 3.81% 107,447,072 Appointment of Auditor 114,182,333 98.82% 1,368,585 1.18% 115,550,918 Approval of Stock Option Plan 97,372,578 90.62% 10,074,494 9.38% 107,447,072 Proposed Share Consolidation 89,885,848 83.66% 17,561,224 16.34% 107,447,072

Following the AGM, the board of directors of the Company confirmed the results of the AGM.



About Eve & Co Incorporated

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s expected sales to the Canadian medical cannabis markets, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

For further information, please contact:

Melinda Rombouts

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337