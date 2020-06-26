ISG to Publish Study on Emerging Digital Business Services and Solutions

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will examine providers offering digital capabilities to help enterprises transform their business processes

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of a wide range of digital business services that are transforming enterprise business processes, from sales and human resources to production and the supply chain.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Digital Business — Solutions and Service Partners 2020, scheduled to be released in October. The report will cover providers of digital technologies and services that are enabling enterprises to survive and thrive amid constantly changing competition and customer requirements.

“Digital technologies are permeating all aspects of the traditional business,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The use of information technology to change the customer journey, improve business agility or deliver digital products causes a digital disruption across all business processes.”

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The study will make use of the ISG Digital Cube™, an interactive model of enterprise capabilities required for digital transformation. The ISG model illustrates the six capabilities that any business must have to fully realize its digital ambitions: digital backbone, emerging technologies at scale, enterprise agility, digital ecosystems, digital insights and business model innovation. The ISG Digital Cube™ is the main reference model ISG uses to guide its enterprise clients on their digital transformation journeys.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 140 digital business technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the digital business space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Digital Business Consulting Services, assessing a provider’s capability to advise clients on the different facets of the digital journey, including strategy, design, data, technology, organizational change management, operations, digital culture and innovation. This includes services for transforming the design, strategy and operations of a business by leveraging emerging technologies such as the internet of things, analytics, artificial intelligence, mobile and the cloud.

Digital Customer Experience Services, looking at a provider’s portfolio and capacity to deliver business model innovation, thus enabling enterprises to build competitive differentiation in today’s digital economy. Customer experience design is transforming how companies organize marketing, sales, delivery and post-sale processes. It focuses all the enterprise’s business processes around the customer in a customer-centric approach.

Digital Product Lifecycle Services, examining the provider’s capability to design, prototype, develop, deploy and manage the digital experience for enterprise customers. This includes developing digital products or platforms tailored to the organization’s requirements and designed to align with business priorities. Providers in this segment have the capacity to adapt their delivery model to each digital product with required speed, enabling an enterprise customer to adopt agile and adaptive operating models.

Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services, assessing providers offering consulting, integration, support and managed services for supply chain planning, execution and insights. The provider leverages a comprehensive framework or methodology to use digital technologies such as IoT, machine learning, AI, and predictive analytics across the supply chain to enable the enterprise customer to optimize its entire ecosystem of suppliers, customers, employees, and third-party partners to balance its business risk profile.

Blockchain Services, covering a provider’s competencies in consulting, designing, deploying and operating blockchain solutions and managed services. Blockchain has proven its viability with numerous use cases. The banking, financial services and insurance sector uses the technology to share information, improve security and reduce transaction costs. Viable use cases also are found in supply chain, tracking, payment services and document and contract processing.

The study will cover the global digital business market and examine products and services available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, Australia and the Nordic countries. ISG analysts Craig Baty, Akhila Harinarayan, Mauricio Ohtani, Tarun Nathooram Vaid, and Kenn Walters will serve as authors of the country-level reports, and Monica K will author the global summary report.

An archetype report also will be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of digital business services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as digital business providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

