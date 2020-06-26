Jay Moir Advocates for People With Disabilities and Mental Health Issues in Fitness
Jay's mission is to spread the message that people with disabilities and mental health issues can and should exercise to stay fit and boost their confidence.
Spending time in the gym allowed me to forget about my problems for an hour or so. I felt strong, powerful, but most importantly; happy! It’s amazing how much a workout can improve our mental health”ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay is passionate about advocating for equality within the fitness industry. He never stops spreading his message that it is very important for people with disabilities to realize that they can exercise, lift weights, and work out the same as everyone else. “Their circumstances shouldn’t define them”, he highlights.
— Jay Moir, Fitness & Wellness Blogger
He underlines that fitness and physical health have a tremendous impact on mental health, and exercising can help in many ways with depression particularly. On a chemical level, working out releases endorphins in the brain, which instantly boosts your mood and leads to a natural ecstasy.
At only 20 years of age, Jay Moir is a personal trainer, fitness and wellness blogger, as well as mental health and equality advocate from Aberdeen, Scotland. He is also a wheelchair user with cerebral palsy. In 2017 he had to drop out of school early due to suffering from acute anxiety and depression. Comfort eating became his coping mechanism, which only pushed him further down the spiral.
Jay found his path to bettering his situation in fitness and adjusting his nutrition, alongside therapy and the support of his family and friends. He ended up going to the gym six days a week and closely monitoring what he consumed. To Jay, the benefits of this new, natural lifestyle were life-changing and undeniable. Not only did he lose weight and build muscle, but most importantly he regained his confidence and a new outlook on his future.
Jay states: “Spending time in the gym allowed me to forget about my problems for an hour or so. I felt strong, powerful, but most importantly; happy! It’s amazing how much a workout can improve our mental health.”
He elaborates, “I then decided I want to help others like me, so I became a qualified gym instructor. I now hope to give advice and guidance on fitness and wellness, to those with disabilities as well as the able-bodied.”
He has spent the past three years doing just that. Jay shares his experiences, advice, and workouts through his blog, his YouTube channel, and his Instagram account. He also debunks common fitness myths and warns against harmful diet fads.
In all of his content, Jay shows his audience that by eating what is right for your body and building a consistent workout routine, your mood will quickly shift for the better - something he is the living proof of.
On the nutrition front, many people with mobility issues believe that they must cut down their food intake to an absolute minimum to lose weight, according to Jay. He advises against this practice as it is more harmful than helpful, and recommends a balanced nutritional plan that includes all food groups instead.
In terms of working out, Jay believes in a consistent and balanced routine. Going a specific number of times per week at around the same time is crucial, as is including a variety of exercises both for cardio as well as strength building. Since his following may have different types of disabilities, he highly recommends creating the right routine for their individual needs with the help of a personal trainer.
Seeing the results of these healthy habits starts to build that inner confidence and belief that you can indeed achieve what might have once seemed difficult or impossible. Confidence, in turn, becomes motivation to keep going. Jay does, however, also point out that moderation is key in avoiding exhaustion.
Among his idols is Tyson Fury. Jay says, “I look up to Tyson Fury, because like myself, he has come back from mental illness to achieve great things. I think he’s a great role model for anybody struggling with mental health.”
About Jay Moir: Jay is a personal trainer, fitness and wellness blogger, and mental health advocate. As if all of the above was not impressive enough, he is one of only three wheelchair-using gym instructors in Scotland. For more fitness and wellness news and informative vlogs, you can check out his website.
Adriaan Brits (Press Agent)
Jay Moir, Fitness & Wellness Blogger
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here