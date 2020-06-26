Jay Moir Advocates for People With Disabilities and Mental Health Issues in Fitness

Jay Moir, Fitness & Wellness Blogger Jay Moir, Gym Instructor and Fitness Equality Advocate

Jay's mission is to spread the message that people with disabilities and mental health issues can and should exercise to stay fit and boost their confidence.

Spending time in the gym allowed me to forget about my problems for an hour or so. I felt strong, powerful, but most importantly; happy! It’s amazing how much a workout can improve our mental health” — Jay Moir, Fitness & Wellness Blogger