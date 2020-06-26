Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One on One with Veeva Systems CFO - Move to digital was going to happen, pandemic has accelerated that change
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message:
The move to digital channels to enhance, potentially replace face-to-face interaction over the long run, was going to happen, the pandemic has accelerated that change.
The recession fallout from the COVID-19 health pandemic is causing a disruption but it’s not like the 2008 financial crisis. The life sciences industries play a tremendously important role and remain healthy.
- The quarter most recently completed was potentially one of Veeva’s best quarters ever from an innovation and adaptability perspective.
In a far-ranging interview touching on the future of the company and changes driven by COVID-19 we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Veeva Systems.
