Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One on One with Veeva Systems CFO - Move to digital was going to happen, pandemic has accelerated that change

The move to digital channels to enhance, potentially replace face-to-face interaction over the long run, was going to happen, the pandemic has accelerated that change.

The recession fallout from the COVID-19 health pandemic is causing a disruption but it’s not like the 2008 financial crisis. The life sciences industries play a tremendously important role and remain healthy.

The quarter most recently completed was potentially one of Veeva’s best quarters ever from an innovation and adaptability perspective.

In a far-ranging interview touching on the future of the company and changes driven by COVID-19 we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Veeva Systems .

