Using 21st Century Picks and Shovels, Bitcoin Miners Look to Strike Gold

Like the gold rush of 1848, hordes of computer-savvy entrepreneurs have flocked to mining cryptocurrencies looking for riches. Crypto miners extract the digital rewards of Bitcoin plus a share of transaction fees using purpose-built hardware, cost-effective power sources and computational muscle, the picks and shovels of the 21st century. The rewards appear to be greater than striking a motherlode—the global cryptocurrency mining market was valued at US $610 million in 2016 and has been projected to exceed $38 billion by 2025 .

Intent on capitalizing on the crypto mining market boom, ISW Holdings (ISWH) intends to deliver innovative crypto mining solutions by leveraging its new joint venture with Bit5ive. ISW Holdings is a holding company built of diversified partnerships focused on a common goal of brand communication from developers, consultants, design engineers, contractors, subcontractors, equipment providers, installation providers, end-users, and service providers. Bit5ive is a leader in cryptocurrency mining data centers with several projects currently in development in the United States. The synergistic partnership of the two companies intends to capture a sizable share of the burgeoning crypto mining market.

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes.

ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and, the partnership has a vitally needed patent pending.

