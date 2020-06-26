Share of Global Organic Sugar Market Predicted to Reach USD 4,317 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

Organic Sugar Market Share

Global Organic Sugar market is expected to reach a value of around USD 4,317 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 13.8% between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Organic Sugar Market Type (Organic Crystal Sugar, Organic Gelling Sugar, Organic Liquid Sugar, and Organic Icing Sugar) and By Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetic, and Pharmaceutical): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global Organic Sugar market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 1,353 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4,317 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 13.8% between 2019 and 2027.

Organic sugar is the kind of sugar that is manufactured from the sugarcanes that are grown organically without any use of pesticides or synthetic herbicides. Moreover, this sugar can also be a refined party or purely refined. The product does not comprise of cancer-causing pesticides or any environmental damaging ones. Furthermore, organic sugar comprises of 17 amino acids, 11 minerals, and 6 vitamins along with antioxidants that help in overcoming oxidative damage.

Lucrative demand for chemical & fertilizer-free diet will embellish the market trends

The prolific growth of the organic sugar industry over the forecast timeline is owing to an escalating preference for chemical & fertilizer-free food by the consumers. Today, customers are displaying a keen interest in healthy & natural food items like organic sugar as a result of growing health consciousness.

Furthermore, government authorities across both the emerging & developed countries are promoting organic farming activities. This, in turn, will further accelerate the growth graph of the industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, huge costs of organic sugar as compared to traditional sugar are predicted to restrict the growth of the organic sugar market during the period from 2019 to 2027. In addition to this, a lower proportion of organic farming activities & organic integrity can pose a threat to business expansion. However, the innovations in the food items, as well as the availability of healthy food substitutes in the form of organic food, will create new growth avenues for the market over the forecast timeline. This will nullify the market growth hindrances during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Organic crystal sugar to lead the type segment by 2027 in terms of revenue

The growth of the organic crystal sugar segment during the forecast timeline is owing to the massive utilization of the organic crystal sugar by the end-user as a result of growing health consciousness. Moreover, with massive customer preference for healthy & natural food items and changing consumer lifestyles, segmental growth is likely to gain traction over the forecast period.

Food & Beverage segment to dominate the application landscape by 2027

The segmental growth during the period from 2019 to 2027 is owing to massive product demand across the food & beverage sector.

Latin America to account for the major market revenue share by 2027

The region is likely to be the leading revenue contributor to the overall market during the forecast period. The dominance of the regional market in terms of revenue is attributed to the humungous demand for organic sugar across countries like Brazil.

Some of the major players in the business include Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, ASR GROUP, Associated British Foods plc, BayCo, Inc., Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Wilmar International Ltd., DW Montgomery & Company, E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited, Florida Crystals Corporation, International Sugars Inc., Louis Dreyfus Company, Pronatec AG, Raízen, Samruddhi Organic Farm (India) Private Limited, Tereos Internacional S.A., Cargill, Inc., and BioCore.

This report segments the Organic Sugar market as follows:

Organic Sugar Market: By Type Analysis

Organic Crystal Sugar

Organic Gelling Sugar

Organic Liquid Sugar

Organic Icing Sugar

Organic Sugar Market: By Application Analysis

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

