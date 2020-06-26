Global Seed Paper Market Share Will Reach to USD 1,503 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

Seed Paper Market Share

Global seed paper market is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,503 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 8.5% between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Seed Paper Market By Seed Type (Flowers, Vegetables, Herbs, and Fruits) and By Application (Greeting Cards & Invitations, Business Cards, Coasters, Tea Packaging, Calendars, Tags & Bookmarks, and Paper Bag): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global seed paper market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 725 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,503 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 8.5% between 2019 and 2027.

Seed paper is a recyclable eco-friendly paper manufactured with post- end-user material and fixed with seeds. In addition to this, when the paper is implanted into the earth, the seeds germinate by themselves and sprout and the paper decomposes away. Seed paper does not need trees to be cut nor does it involve toxic bleaching. It is a sustainable product that germinates into a plant after use.

A large number of flowers, vegetables, and plant seeds are utilized in seed paper for the ornamental effect. Moreover, decorative effects and colors are likely to be produced by the flowers & seeds in the seed paper. Based on the type of seed and depending upon the process utilized, myriad colors, width, and patterns can be produced. Seed paper is projected to be utilized for business cards, journals, invitations, stationery, money, decorative wraps, and wrist bands.

Enhancement in the rate of seed replacement rate to drive the market trends by 2027

The rise in the number of persons inclined towards the usage of environment-friendly & recyclable items in order to protect the environment will prompt the business expansion during the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the seed replacement rate is predicted to play a key role in bridging the demand-supply gap of the product during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Furthermore, with enhancement in seed replacement rate, the seed quality is likely to be improved. The utilization of the improved seeds to manufacture the seed papers is predicted to raise the output of high-quality seed paper items in the near future. All these aspects are likely to lucratively steer the expansion of the seed paper industry during the forecast timeline.

Apparently, extensive use of seed paper in business cards, wrist bands, coasters, coffee cup sleeves, brand solutions, invitation & greeting cards, journals, gift tags, door hangers, and calendars. Additionally, the product is used for minimizing the waste & repurpose utilized products.

Moreover, the usage of seed papers accounts lucratively towards the reforestation activities and this, in turn, will propel the scope of the business over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, the erosion of plant genetic resources can obstruct the expansion of the seed paper industry over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, the lack of availability of skilled manpower can put brakes on the business surge. However, an increase in the demand for the product across the farming sector will produce new growth avenues for the market and nullify the hindrances on the business growth during the forecast timeline.

Flowers to lead the seed type segment over the forecast timeline

The growth of the flowers segment is credited to the rise in the seed replacement rate in cultivation activities.

Greeting Cards & Invitations segment to dominate the application landscape

The surge in the segmental growth over the forecast timeline is due to a rise in the utility of greeting cards & invitation cards today.

North America to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeframe is due to the humungous need for seed paper in the farming activities in countries like the U.S.

Some of the key players in the market include 21 Fools, AmericanMeadows.com, Bloomin, Botanical PaperWorks Inc., BuddyBurst, Burpee, Earthly Goods, Inc., Etsy, Green Field Paper Company, Iluminar Media Pvt. Ltd., Labora, Natural Branding, S.L., Porridge Papers, Seed Paper India, Symphony Handmade Paper, and Tomato & Co. among others.

This report segments the Seed Paper market as follows:

Seed Paper Market: By Seed Type Segment Analysis

Flowers

Vegetables

Herbs

Fruits

Seed Paper Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Greeting Cards & Invitations

Business Cards

Coasters

Tea Packaging

Calendars

Tags & Bookmarks

Paper Bag

