Hudson Technologies Announces Tributes To Honor The Passing Of CEO Kevin J. Zugibe

Office Closure on June 29, 2020 and Memorial Contribution Directions

/EIN News/ -- PEARL RIVER, N.Y. , June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) today issued the following statement in connection with the passing earlier this week of Kevin J. Zugibe, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer: As a small gesture in Kevin’s memory, and a mark of our respect, we will close our Company’s facilities this Monday, June 29, 2020, as Kevin is laid to rest. Unfortunately due to the current restrictions stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic, all services for Kevin will be restricted to his immediate family members. His family is seeking ways to have a broader public service at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, Kevin’s family has requested that donations be made to the Tisch MS Research Center of New York as follows:

By visiting www.tischms.org/donate to make an online donation, making sure to select “I would like to dedicate this donation to someone” and filling out that information so they know it is in memory of Kevin Zugibe.

Alternatively, they can also send a check to:

Tisch MS Research Center of New York

Attn: Development

521 West 57th Street, 4th Floor

New York, NY 10019

Please include on the check that the donation is in memory of Kevin Zugibe.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing performance and enhancing reliability of commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems. Hudson's proprietary RefrigerantSide® Services increase operating efficiency, provide energy and cost savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the plant’s carbon footprint while enhancing system life and reliability of operations at the same time. RefrigerantSide® Services can be performed at a customer's site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies. Hudson also offers SMARTenergy OPS®, which is a cloud-based Managed Software as a Service for continuous monitoring, Fault Detection and Diagnostics and real-time optimization of chilled water plants. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services for commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration uses. For further information on Hudson, please visit the Company's web site at www.hudsontech.com.