Coronavirus: Eswatini Recieves medical supplies from the Republic of India

Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini is at the Central Medical Stores (CMS) in Matsapha to receive, on behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III, medical supplies from the Republic of India. The PM is also touring the facility which supplies over 400 health facilities on a monthly basis.
