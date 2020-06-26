Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,450 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Seychelles to resume passenger flights on 1st August

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles Download logo

President Danny Faure on June 23, 2020 announced that commercial passenger flights to Seychelles are to resume on August 1, 2020.

The decision was announced following a meeting at the State House, chaired by President Danny Faure, and attended by officials from the Public Health Authority; Ministry of Finance, Trade, Investment and Economic Planning; Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS); Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles (Ceps); Seychelles Inter-Faith Council (Sifco); Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA) and the Seychelles Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The resumption of commercial passenger flights will be undertaken as per the newly established National Framework for Integrated Management of the Reopening of Seychelles, presented by the public health commissioner, Dr. Jude Gedeon and based on three main pillars:  i) public health protection, ii) community resilience, and iii) safe economic response and recovery.

According to Dr. Gedeon, Seychelles will only allow entry of visitors from low and medium risks countries (http://www.mfa.gov.sc/static.php?content_id=36&news_id=2074) and these visitors will also undertake a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, not more than 72 hours before flying to Seychelles to ensure that they are free of COVID-19.

It was also announced that the visitors will not be quarantined, and likewise, the same conditions will apply to returning Seychellois nationals as long as they also take the PCR test.

Department of Foreign Affairs therefore recommends that visitors wishing to visit Seychelles, view the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) website (www.seychellestourismboard.travel).

For additional information about tourism related (COVID-19) guidelines, please see the link http://tourism.gov.sc/covid-19-guidelines/.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

You just read:

Coronavirus: Seychelles to resume passenger flights on 1st August

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.