Global Liquid Nutritional Supplements Market Will Reach USD 30,500 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

Liquid Nutritional Supplements Market

Global liquid nutritional supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% and is anticipated to reach close to USD 30,500 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Liquid Nutritional Supplements Market By Product (Medical Supplements, Additional Supplements, and Sports Nutrition), By Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, and Enteral), By Age Group (Adults, Old Age, Infants, and Children), By Ingredient (Vitamins, Proteins and Amino Acids, Botanicals, and Minerals), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global liquid nutritional supplements market in 2019 was approximately USD 21,700 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% and is anticipated to reach close to USD 30,500 Million by 2026.

The demand for liquid nutritional supplements is rising at a considerable rate due to the augmenting health consciousness and proliferating disposable incomes in different regions of the globe. Based on a general observation, people do not prefer consuming nutritional supplements in pills or capsules form, which is also a key factor propelling the adoption of liquid nutritional supplements worldwide.

Key drivers flourishing the global liquid nutritional supplements market:

Extensive adoption of ready-to-drink (RTD) nutritional supplements

The digital marketing era has urged the working population to opt for sedentary or desk jobs, owing to which the physical activity of a considerable part of the global population has reduced largely. Therefore, to meet the nutritional demand, most of the people prefer nutritional supplements with the convenience of consumption, preservation, and digestion. This is likely to fuel the growth for liquid nutritional supplements market at a considerable level during the forecast period.

Multiple health benefits observed after regular consumption of liquid nutritional supplements

Different research outcomes have concluded that the levels of homocysteine can be controlled by regular consumption of liquid dietary supplements. Moreover, it promotes the levels of vitamin B6 and B12—the two vitamins that play a vital role in the brain development process, thereby minimizing the threat of developing Alzheimer's syndrome-like disorders.

The “additional supplements” product segment is projected to hold the major share in the global market during the forecast period

The “additional supplements” category under the product segment held the maximum share of the global liquid nutrition supplement market and is likely to follow the dominating trend in the coming years. The considerable increase in product consumption is attributed to the rising awareness among the people to maintain a healthy diet.

The Asia Pacific will witness substantial growth in the liquid nutritional supplement industry throughout the forecast period

The Asia Pacific liquid nutritional supplement market has been flourishing at the fastest rate from the past few years and is projected to spur at a remarkable CAGR during the study timeframe. The regional market growth is attributed to the expansion of food & dietary supplement sector along with the flourishing demand for these products in the developing countries like India and China.

Some of the key players driving the global liquid nutritional supplements market are Herbalife International, Bionova Lifesciences, Pfizer, Nu Skin Enterprises, Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia, NBTY Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Nature’s Sunshine Forms, Amway, Carlyle Group, GlaxoSmithKline, and Bayer, among others.

This report segments the global liquid nutritional supplement market as follows:

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplements Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Medical Supplements

Additional Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplements Market: Route Of Administration Segmentation Analysis

Parenteral

Oral

Enteral

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplements Market: Age Group Segmentation Analysis

Adults

Old Age

Infants

Children

