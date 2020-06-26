Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus: Kenya recieves donation of 35,000 surgical masks

Ministry of Health, Kenya

CAS Health, Dr. Rashid Aman today received a donation of 35,000 surgical masks from AstraZeneca to support COVID-19 responses. Izusu East Africa also donated two bus to ferry healthcare workers at KU Hospital and Mbagathi Isolation centre

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

