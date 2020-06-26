CAS Health, Dr. Rashid Aman today received a donation of 35,000 surgical masks from AstraZeneca to support COVID-19 responses. Izusu East Africa also donated two bus to ferry healthcare workers at KU Hospital and Mbagathi Isolation centre
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus: Kenya recieves donation of 35,000 surgical masks
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.