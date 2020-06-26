Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,484 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Update On The COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda 26 June 2020

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

The Ministry of Health confirms twelve (12) new COVID-19 cases from 2,113 samples tested on 25,h June, 2020. Two (2) new cases were among 1,413 samples tested from Points of Entry while ten (10) were among 700 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 833.

A total of twenty-five (25) foreign truck drivers (15 Kenyans, 9 Tanzanians and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

  1. Two (02) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry.
  2. Ten (10) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases; Four (4) from Amuru, two (2) from Kyotera, two (2) from Luwero, one (1) from Buikwe and one (1) from Tororo Districts.

Uganda has registered a total of 761 COVID-19 recoveries and to-date, NO COVID-19 related death has been recorded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Update On The COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda 26 June 2020

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.