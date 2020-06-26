Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update from Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital

We are handling 183 Covid-19 positives. We are one of PCR testing centers. We have no shortage of PPEs not reagents and health personnel.; Dr. John Masasabi, CEO, Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

