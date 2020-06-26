Stryper Returns September 4th with New Studio Album, “Even The Devil Believes”
It has an energy unlike any other album we’ve done.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again proving their lasting durability, iconic rock band Stryper returns September 4th with their 13th studio album, "Even the Devil Believes" (Frontiers Music Srl). Earlier today, the band announced the album's first single, “Blood From Above.” Watch the official lyric video: https://youtu.be/1DkLHDWGkV0
— Michael Sweet
Filled with the band’s signature riffs, harmony-laden melodies and positive themes, the 11-track project is Stryper’s first studio album with Perry Richardson (Firehouse) on bass and background vocals.
“We’re incredibly happy to write a new chapter in the book of Stryper,” says vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet, who has served as the band’s primary songwriter since its inception in 1983. “This album was recorded during the pandemic, and I believe the message pertains to the times we are living in so perfectly. It’s a recording of hope and inspiration and a light in the darkest of times.”
Sweet, who also produced the new album, revealed that the band members delivered focused determination, a collaborative spirit and spot-on execution for the new record. The result is a collection of remarkable songs that will leave a strong impact on listeners.
“It has an energy unlike any other album we’ve done,” he asserts. “We even pulled a song from the past that has never been heard or released, and by doing so we brought a little bit of 1989 back into the mix.”
Standout tracks include “Blood From Above,” “Make Love Great Again,” “Do Unto Others,” “How to Fly,” “Divider,” and the heart-stirring ballad, “This I Pray.”
“The music and lyrics are rock-solid,” says Sweet. “God really blessed this one and hopefully it will bless everyone who hears it as well.”
Stryper is renowned for its distinctive brand of “heavenly metal,” extraordinary crossover success and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You,” and has maintained a global fanbase ever since. Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” To date, the Dove Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.
Today, some 35+ years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, the foursome continues to record, tour and perform for loyal fans around the world. Comprised of original members Michael Sweet (lead vocals, guitar), Robert Sweet (drums), and Oz Fox (guitar), plus the addition of seasoned bassist Perry Richardson (formerly of Firehouse), the group finds itself creating their finest, most powerful music yet.
For more information, visit www.stryper.com.
Pre-order “Even the Devil Believes”: https://orcd.co/stryper
Track Listing for “Even the Devil Believes”:
1. Blood From Above
2. Make Love Great Again
3. Let Him In
4. Do Unto Others
5. Even The Devil Believes
6. How To Fly
7. Divider
8. This I Pray
9. Invitation Only
10. For God & Rock 'N' Roll
11. Middle Finger Messiah
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter