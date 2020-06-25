ADOMANI's Commitment to Stakeholders
/EIN News/ -- CORONA, Calif. , June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB: ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, today released the following statement to its stakeholders:
As a business built on promoting cleaner and healthier air for all, ADOMANI wants to express our sincerest concerns about you and your family's health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that these are unprecedented and challenging times. We are confident that healthier and prosperous days are just ahead of us.
As ADOMANI navigates the current uncharted business climate, we want to assure you that we remain committed to opportunities that improve healthy air quality for all, especially children. We do so by providing zero-emission electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions across many industry sectors. We also reinforce our support for diversity within our operations, from board members to staff, and throughout our communities. We are committed to doing our part to make a better world for future generations.
Finally, we want to thank our shareholders, customers, and partners for their support and patience as we continue to build a reliable company and focus on reaching current goals and establishing new ones. We appreciate your investment and dollar-cost averaging during the recent ebbs and flows of our stock price. The ADOMANI leadership team remains vigilant about their obligations toward our valued shareholders.
ADOMANI's Zero-Emission Solutions
ADOMANI provides new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles and re-power drivetrain system conversion kits for replacement in combustion-powered vehicles. Our zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. We help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology while addressing the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state, and federal environmental regulatory compliance in addition to the health benefits that are a resulting benefit of this technology.
Our vehicles and drivetrain systems offer optional solutions for telematics for remote monitoring, electric power-export, and various levels of grid-connectivity. The zero-emission products may also scale to include automated charging infrastructure and "intelligent" stationary energy storage. These charging and storage systems enable fast vehicle charging, emergency back-up facility power, and access to the developing, grid-connected opportunities for the aggregate power available from large battery pack groups.
ADOMANI NEWS
ADOMANI Delivers All-Electric Logistic Van to SnowCap Community Charities in Portland, Oregon
ADOMANI Staff Resumes Operations at its Corporate Offices and Locations
ADOMANI Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase, Assemble and Distribute ev Transportation Services' FireFly ESV Vehicle
ADOMANI and Amperics Collaborate to Fulfill Purchase Order from Established Law Enforcement Electronics Vendor
INDUSTRY NEWS
California Climate Investments is a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions...
An alliance of major investors overseeing $2.4 trillion has committed to making portfolios entirely carbon-neutral by 2050
Wire Service Contact
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com