Cardinal Energy Ltd. Report On Voting From The 2020 Shareholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in its Information Circular - Proxy Statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today are set out below.

Name of Nominee   Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes
Withheld		   Percent (%)
M. Scott Ratushny   30,238,854   96.81   996,448   3.19
John A. Brussa   24,311,071   77.83   6,924,231   22.17
David D. Johnson   30,194,501   96.67   1,040,801   3.33
Stephanie Sterling   30,167,754   96.58   1,067,548   3.42
Gregory T. Tisdale   21,134,707   67.66   10,100,595   32.34

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which will be available tomorrow through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

One of Cardinal's goals is to continually improve our Environmental, Safety and Governance mandate and operate our assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner. As part of this mandate, Cardinal injects and conserves more carbon than it directly emits making us one of the few Canadian energy companies to have a negative carbon footprint.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil focused company with operations focused on low decline light, medium and heavy quality oil in Western Canada.

For further information:

M. Scott Ratushny, CEO or Shawn Van Spankeren, CFO or Laurence Broos, VP Finance
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681
Website: www.cardinalenergy.ca

