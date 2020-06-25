Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Caldas Gold Announces Voting Results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldas Gold Corp.’s (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF) Special Meeting of Shareholders was held today. The detailed results of the votes for each matter acted upon are set out below:

Item Description of matter Outcome Voted Voted (%)
1. Fixing the number of directors at seven. Approved 43,155,581 For
0 Against		 100.00%
0.00%
2. The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:      
Belinda Labatte Approved 43,155,581 For
0 Against		 100.00%
0.00%
Humberto Calderon Berti Approved 43,155,581 For
0 Against		 100.00%
0.00%
3. Approval of the Stock Option Plan of the Corporation which fixes the maximum aggregate number of shares reserved for issuance under the plan at 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular.

 		 Approved 42,880,506 For
75 Against		 100.00%
0.00%
4. Approval of the Stock Option Grant of the Corporation which approves the issuances of 4,550,000 stock options pursuant the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan to executive directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular.

  		Approved 42,940,506 For
75 Against

 		 100.00%
0.00%

 
5. Approval of the Directors Deferred Share Unit Plan and all unallocated deferred share units, rights or other entitlements available thereunder, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular.

 		 Approved 42,940,506 For
75 Against		 100.00%
0.00%
6. Approval of the Deferred Share Unit Grant of the Corporation with approves the issuance of 180,000 Deferred Share Units pursuant to the Corporation’s Directors Deferred Share Unit Plan to non-executive directors of the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular.
 		 Approved 43,155,506 For
75 Against		 100.00%
 0.00%
7. Approval of the Advance Notice Policy, which was adopted by the Board of Directors of the Corporation on March 12, 2020, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular.
 		 Approved 43,155,356 For
225 Against		 100.00%
0.00%
8. Appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Approved 43,155,829 For
0 Withheld		 100.00%
0.00%

About Caldas Gold

Caldas  Gold  is  a  Canadian  junior  mining  company  currently  advancing  a  prefeasibility  study  for  a  major  expansion  and  modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in the Department of Caldas, Colombia with mineral resources  of  2.0  million  ounces  of  gold  in  the  Measured  and  Indicated  categories  and  3.3  million  ounces  in  the  Inferred  category.  A Preliminary  Economic  Assessment  study  (Preliminary  Economic  Assessment  Report,  Marmato  Project,  Colombia, dated February 6, 2020 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.) is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Additional information on Caldas Gold can be found on its website at www.caldasgold.ca and by reviewing its  profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer (416) 360-4653
investorrelations@caldasgold.com

