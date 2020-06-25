UNCF Congratulates HBCU Competitiveness Scholars

A total of 15 students from our UNCF member-HBCUs were awarded

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) announced the 2020 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars for the 2020-2021 academic year. Scholars are chosen based on their academic achievements, campus involvement, civic involvement and entrepreneurial spirits. These awardees are comprised of undergraduate, graduate, professional and international students from various academic backgrounds and were selected from among several highly distinguished HBCU students.

UNCF is proud to announce that the following 15 students from our UNCF member-HBCUs were awarded the 2020 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars recognition:

Jayda Teasley, Claflin University;

Ashanique Moore, Benedict College;

Jailen Edwards, Fisk University;

Pablo Vallejo, Stillman College;

Travis Armstead, Claflin University;

William McCorn, Livingstone College;

Makala Brent, Bennett College;

Alleyah Caesar, Spelman College;

Eric Johnson, Rust College;

Skylr Smith, Spelman College;

Malaysia Davis, Benedict College;

Calvin Coach III, Voorhees College;

Ronitra Wilson, Claflin University;

Toiya Smith, Dillard University; and

Jeffrey Clemmons, Hutson Tillotson University.

These selected students will serve for one academic school year representing the 2020-2021 cohort of Competitiveness Scholars. During this unique academic school year, the White House Initiative on HBCUs will work closely with federal and non-federal partners to develop a robust calendar of virtual events for the scholars that will explore, exchange ideas and share best practices around leadership, professional development, career pathways, government resources and much more. For more information regarding the HBCU Competitiveness Scholars program, please click here.

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

