Infinite Campus Integration with Microsoft Teams for Education now Generally Available

/EIN News/ -- Blaine, Minn., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Campus, the most trusted name in student information, is excited to announce that its integration with Microsoft Teams for Education is now available to all customers.

Infinite Campus student information system (SIS) customers using Campus Learning will have a connection between Microsoft Teams and the Campus Grade Book for real-time assignment and score passback.

“This partnership provides Infinite Campus districts with a fully supported integration with Microsoft Teams,” said Dr. Barry Brahier, Chief Product Officer for Teaching and Learning at Infinite Campus. “With this partnership, teachers can create assignments, leave feedback and score the assignment in Teams, and have the assignment and scores displayed in their Infinite Campus Grade Book.”

Both Infinite Campus and Microsoft Teams are IMS Global Certified and meet their OneRoster standard for securely sharing class rosters, assignment data and scores between systems.

Microsoft is one of many Infinite Campus Digital Learning Partners. For the full list or more information, please visit www.infinitecampus.com/dlpp.

