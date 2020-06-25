Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,500 in the last 365 days.

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $.18 per Share

/EIN News/ -- GLEN HEAD, N.Y., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC) announced today the declaration of a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.18 per share.  This represents a 5.9% increase over the dividend of $.17 per share declared in the same quarter last year.  The dividend will be paid on July 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 9, 2020.

The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation.  The Bank currently has fifty-two branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

For More Information Contact:
Jay McConie, EVP & CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404

You just read:

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $.18 per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.