Jeremy Lott Announces New SanMar Partnership
ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SanMar Corporation’s president Jeremy Lott today announces that it is partnering with Allmade to be the exclusive supplier of Allmade’s ethically and environmentally conscious blank apparel to the promotional apparel and imprinted sportswear industries. Founded by screen printers for screen printers, Allmade is an impact-driven company that is dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty and to reducing our industry’s impact on the environment while also making exceptional shirts that are great to wear and print on. With this in mind, Jeremy Lott Seattle-based head of Sanmar teamed up with Allmade to become the exclusive supplier of the company’s ethically manufactured and environmentally-friendly line of apparel.
Jeremy Lott Sanmar and Allmade partnership goals
The Allmade story began when a few forward-thinking screen printers, entrepreneurs and business owners traveled together to Haiti to experience the garment manufacturing business there first-hand. During the visit, they realized that by producing shirts differently, they could make a lasting change in the lives of the Haitian people and also make a positive impact on the planet. Jeremy Lott’s SanMar and Allmade’s partnership is a natural fit. They share a commitment to making a positive impact by putting the needs of people and the planet first. “Allmade puts social responsibility and sustainability at the core of everything they do,” said Jeremy Lott, Mercer Island President of SanMar. “Bringing this dynamic brand to the promotional products industry gives our customers the chance to make a difference with their buying decisions, which widens the impact in our industry and in our communities.” For Allmade, this step has been a long-time goal to help them take their company to the next level. “We started this movement to make an impact,” said Ryan Moor, Co-Founder/CEO of Allmade. “With SanMar as our exclusive distributor, we can amplify our mission, create value and empower more to create a positive impact on a much larger scale.”
Jeremy Lott Mercer Island company president on Allmade’s addition to the Sanmar catalog
Jeremy Lott is pleased to offer Allmade’s soft, tri-blend tees, crafted using three sustainable fibers: 50% recycled polyester, 25% U.S-grown organic cotton and 25% Tencel™ Modal. The recycled polyester in each t-shirt helps prevent an equivalent of up to six bottles from ending up in a landfill. Much of the production process is completed in the U.S., including spinning and knitting the yarn, as well as dyeing and finishing the fabric. Jeremy Lott’s Sanmar is now selling 6 adult styles in 9 colors and 1 youth style in 8 colors. These styles include the Allmade Unisex Tri-Blend Tee (AL2004), Unisex Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Tee (AL6004), the Unisex Tri-Blend V-Neck Tee (AL2014), Women’s Tri-Blend V-Neck Tee (AL2018), Women’s Tri-Blend Tee (AL2008), and the Women’s Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Tee (AL6008) as well as the Youth Tri-Blend Tee (AL207).
