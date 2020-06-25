Legum & Norman Hosts Federal Regulation Board Training

/EIN News/ -- Ocean City, MD, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, will be hosting a free federal regulation training webinar for board members on June 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The federal Fair Housing Act touches an ever-increasing number of areas of community association operations. Designed to help clients understand such regulations, ensure compliance, and avoid litigation, this webinar will explore a number of these common and timely issues.

The board training will feature legal expert Jeremy Tucker, of Lerch, Early and Brewer, as he covers topics including emotional support animals, restricting renters, adult swim and 55+ communities, and harassment issues. Mr. Tucker is a community association attorney with expertise in counseling board members and managers of condominiums, cooperatives, and homeowners’ associations to govern responsibly and manage effectively.

“Legum & Norman knows that federal regulations have an enormous impact on community associations and their operations,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “We are committed to educating our client board members and providing them with the resources they need to succeed. This webinar is designed to engage participants to think critically about the issues facing their communities today.”

