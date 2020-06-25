DAFM hosts third meeting of the Beef Taskforce

The third meeting of the Beef Taskforce took place today, 25 June by video conference. The Beef Taskforce members had previously been provided with a written update on the work of the Taskforce in May.

The Beef Taskforce was established by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed T.D., on foot of the agreement of 15 September 2019.

Minister Creed commented “Substantial progress has been made in the delivery of commitments under the beef sector agreement. Work on the actions to be implemented under the beef sector agreement has been ongoing throughout the pandemic and I am pleased to see that engagement between stakeholders can still progress notwithstanding the current restrictions on physical meetings.”

The Minister added “I am encouraged to hear of the progress on the Market Transparency studies by Grant Thornton, as transparency is essential to maintaining mutually beneficial relationships across the supply chain to secure the future of Irish beef.

At today’s meeting, Bord Bia presented on the current market situation as well as providing an update on the progress of the draft application to the EU Commission for PGI Status for Irish grass fed beef. Agreed minutes and relevant update documents will be published on DAFM’s website as soon as possible: https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/farmingsectors/beef/beeftaskforce/

