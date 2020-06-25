Datametrex Strengthens Board With Appointment of Benj Gallander

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Benj Gallander as a new independent member of the Board of Directors.



“Benj has worked with start-ups and corporations of various sizes. He has built his company over 25 years and understands the buy side in great detail, as well as corporate turnarounds. His background in investments greatly strengthens our company,” stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex. “Benj is highly accomplished and connected within the investor community.”

To support Datametrex’s growth, Mr. Gallander brings over 40 years of experience in the markets, with ample skills in integrating business and strategic investors and his know-how bringing innovation to companies. Over time, he has refined his approach to investing and has achieved one of the best track records in the investment industry. Mr. Gallander is co-editor of Contra the Heard investment letter and over the past ten years the portfolio he manages achieved an annualized return of 18.4%. Benj co-writes "The Contra Guys" column for The Globe and Mail and is an author of three best-selling books, writes for several magazines, and has been a regular on BNN Bloomberg since virtually the beginning.

“Datametrex is poised to leverage their technology acumen and proven client solution capability. Datametrex’s recent initiative in COVID-19 testing kits has enabled the company to transform and breakthrough into society as a trusted and essential partner. I am looking forward to working with Marshall and the team at Datametrex,” said Benj.

The company has issued Mr. Gallander 1,000,000 options at a strike price of C$0.10, being the closing price of the common shares of the Company on June 24, 2020.

As part of Board changes, Charles Schade is stepping down from the Board and will be joining the Company’s Advisory Board. Charles joined the company from the start and was the longest serving Board member. The Company would like to thank Charles for his active contribution to the Board and looks forward to continuing to work with him as a member of the Advisory Board to the Company.

About Datametrex

Forward-Looking Statements

