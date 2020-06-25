Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Welcome Retail Surge in May

American Consumers Start Buying Again as Retail Business Spikes 17.7 Percent in the Biggest Monthly Jump Ever

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American consumers are back to buying.

Retail sales in May surged almost 18 percent, making it the biggest single monthly increase in history.

“Life is getting back to normal,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a company that works with health and wellness companies seeking to enter or expand their presence in the U.S. market. “There is pent-up buying energy from people who have been self-isolating because of COVID-19.

“People are also going back to work, which gives them the confidence to make purchases,” he added.

Gould also pointed out that American consumers never stopped buying health and wellness products, such as dietary supplements, during the economic shutdown.

“Sales for health and wellness products increased during the pandemic,” said Gould, adding that consumers moved to online buying instead of going to brick-and-mortar outlets. “ Dietary supplement sales skyrocketed during the past several months because people are now hyper-focused on their health.”

Gould said the U.S. economy is rebounding as people get accustomed to the “new normal.”

“Americans have decided to live their lives and adapt,” Gould said. “That might mean continuing social distancing and wearing masks, but we are not going to let COVID-19 stop us from living.”

Gould and NPI work with domestic and international health and wellness companies worldwide that want to reach American consumers.

“I talk to dozens of companies each week. They are eager to enter the U.S. market,” Gould said. “The companies I talk to realize that American consumers are searching for new health products, such as dietary supplements, to help them stay healthy.”

