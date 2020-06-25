WonksKnow LLC’s EdOptim Recognized by SIIA as Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

EdOptim earns prestigious industry recognition

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 19, 2020, WonksKnow LLC’s EdOptim was named 2020’s Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.



Vishal Raina, CEO and Founder, WonksKnow LLC (creator of EdOptim), shared how EdOptim has the edge in the EdTech sector. “Most schools in the US use several systems such as student information system (SIS), learning management system (LMS), parent teacher communication system, distance learning system and more. This disparate system with its patchwork quilt model creates a barrier of adoption due to multiple logins and a steep learning curve caused by a different user experience on each system. EdOptim addresses this by having one comprehensive system that has all these features with one login and one consistent user experience. The EdOptim system also has modern, cutting edge features that are not typically expected in a school system; these include Alexa integration, integrated distance learning tool, rubric creator and more,” he said.

Since 1986, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, has been announcing CODiE winners each year.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, making the CODiE Awards the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. For more information, visit https://www.siia.net/codie/Winners-Finalists/2020-Winners/Details/nID/359 .

About EdOptim

A modern school software system, EdOptim ( https://www.edoptim.com/ ) is essentially a unified software solution that is distance-learning ready, app integration-friendly and packs in a host of features such as Learning Management System; Student Information System and scheduling system, among many others. EdOptim is an EdTech division of WonksKnow LLC ( www.wonksknow.com ), California USA. Other Wonksknow LLC divisions include YoungWonks ( www.youngwonks.com ) and ProWonks ( www.prowonks.com ), both of which are coding academies and users of the EdOptim platform.

