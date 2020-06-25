Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,476 in the last 365 days.

WonksKnow LLC’s EdOptim Recognized by SIIA as Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

EdOptim earns prestigious industry recognition

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 19, 2020, WonksKnow LLC’s EdOptim was named 2020’s Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

 Vishal Raina, CEO and Founder, WonksKnow LLC (creator of EdOptim), shared how EdOptim has the edge in the EdTech sector. “Most schools in the US use several systems such as student information system (SIS), learning management system (LMS), parent teacher communication system, distance learning system and more. This disparate system with its patchwork quilt model creates a barrier of adoption due to multiple logins and a steep learning curve caused by a different user experience on each system. EdOptim addresses this by having one comprehensive system that has all these features with one login and one consistent user experience. The EdOptim system also has modern, cutting edge features that are not typically expected in a school system; these include Alexa integration, integrated distance learning tool, rubric creator and more,” he said. 

Since 1986, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, has been announcing CODiE winners each year. 

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, making the CODiE Awards the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. For more information, visit https://www.siia.net/codie/Winners-Finalists/2020-Winners/Details/nID/359.

About EdOptim
A modern school software system, EdOptim (https://www.edoptim.com/) is essentially a unified software solution that is distance-learning ready, app integration-friendly and packs in a host of features such as Learning Management System; Student Information System and scheduling system, among many others. EdOptim is an EdTech division of WonksKnow LLC (www.wonksknow.com), California USA. Other Wonksknow LLC divisions include YoungWonks (www.youngwonks.com) and ProWonks (www.prowonks.com), both of which are coding academies and users of the EdOptim platform. 

For more information, contact:

Vidya Prabhu

Email: vidya.prabhu@youngwonks.com

Phone: 855-966-5756 (1-855-WONKSKNOW); EXT: 1118 

You just read:

WonksKnow LLC’s EdOptim Recognized by SIIA as Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.