Bear Down Brands, a Topspin Consumer Partners Portfolio Company, Acquires Verilux®

/EIN News/ -- Huntington Beach, CA, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bear Down Brands, LLC, a Topspin Consumer Partners portfolio company, strengthened its position today as a leading developer of premium home, health, and wellness products with the acquisition of Verilux®. For more than 50 years, the Vermont-based Verilux has created innovative lighting products that simulate natural light indoors for reading and seasonal light therapy. In recent years, they have expanded into UV-C light technology to help consumers safely sanitize high-touch surfaces without chemicals.

“We’re thrilled to expand our family of brands with a respected name that consumers already know and love,” says Josh Goldberg, Bear Down Brands President. “Now more than ever as people spend more time indoors, we see tremendous potential for products that help make the home happier and healthier by bringing natural light indoors and keeping viruses, bacteria and other allergens out.”

Verilux will be the fifth brand under the Bear Down Brands umbrella, joining Pure Enrichment, Bentgo, Brusheez, and EasyLunchboxes. Those brands will continue to operate out of Bear Down Brands’ California-based headquarters in Huntington Beach. Verilux will maintain independent operations in Waitsfield, Vermont while collaborating with its new sister companies to serve a broader audience.

About Bear Down Brands, LLC

Bear Down Brands is a manufacturer of innovative products that make health and wellness convenient for the entire family. Our passionate, California-based team believes the products we use at home, work, and school should be healthy, sustainable, and stylish. To that end, we combine award-winning designs with world-class engineering to offer superior health-based products to millions of customers worldwide through our growing family of brands. Topspin Consumer Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in fast-growing consumer businesses, invested in Bear Down in October 2017 and has worked closely in partnership with the Bear Down team to expand the business.

About Verilux®

Located in beautiful Waitsfield, Vermont, Verilux, is the originator of the HappyLight® and a leader in healthy lighting solutions. The quest for sunlight indoors was founded by Verilux over 50 years ago. Our decades of experience in research and innovation replicate the benefits of Natural Spectrum® daylight for drug-free alternatives to common problems. "Veri-lux" means true light. We believe using natural, sustainable applications of light to enhance your body, mind, and spirit while protecting the environment is the essence of living Life in a Better Light®. Whether it be for reading, therapy or sanitizing with light, Verilux products will have a positive impact on you, your family and the environment. Verilux, the Healthy Lighting Company®.

About Topspin Consumer Partners

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care/beauty, food/beverage, household goods, pet, and juvenile products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.

Saya Hazel Bear Down Brands Phone: (657) 275-3737 E-Mail: saya.hazel@pureenrichment.com