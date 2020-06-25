Epoxy Technology, Inc. Announces New Logo

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Massachusetts, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epoxy Technology, Inc., (ETI) a leader in the development and manufacture of specialty epoxy, UV & UV hybrid adhesives, revealed the company’s new logo today.

This change in ETI’s visual identity coincides with the company’s focus on increasing its global presence in the market, as well as the company’s renewed commitment to its reputation as a trusted solution provider to its partners. Established in 1966, ETI has built a solid foundation on its agile customer service, advanced technology and innovative products.

ETI was purchased in 2018 by Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian), a leading platform in the global adhesives sector. Becoming part of the Meridian portfolio, ETI is better positioned to meet the needs of customers through Meridian’s advanced technological platform. And, with Meridian’s recent purchase of Epoxy Technology Europe (ETE), ETI’s global influence will be extended through ETE’s extensive distribution network.

“ETI’s new logo is representative of our modern, forward-thinking approach to working with our clients and partners,” said Nicolas Schwarz, global sales director of Meridian’s Electronics Division. “This is just one part of an enhanced effort to further our reputation.

ETI plans to present its updated branding efforts across multiple platforms in the near future, including the company’s social media presence, advertising campaigns and packaging. The company is also in the process of developing a new website to optimize ETI’s online experience and simplify customers’ use of the site.

“I am pleased to see the momentum behind ETI’s growth and revived focus this year,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. “The company’s updated branding plays an important part in how we are positioned as leaders in the market.”

About Epoxy Technology, Inc.

ETI, founded in 1966, is a pioneer in the development of specialty epoxy, ultraviolet, and hybrid adhesives to meet the critical performance standards of high-tech industries worldwide. Through product innovation and high manufacturing standards, ETI is a valued supply partner to advanced technology industries and end markets, including semiconductor, microelectronics, medical devices, military, automotive, optical, solar and aerospace. Visit www.epotek.com for more information.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesives and sealants technologies. Its portfolio of solutions includes high-performance specialty epoxy, polyurethane, hot melt and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, flooring, infrastructure and packaging markets. The company has operations in Dalton, GA; Fontana, CA; Billerica, MA; Pompano Beach, FL; Cranston, RI; Columbus, OH; Marlborough, UK; and Augsburg, Germany. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

Deanna Disbro Meridian Adhesives Group 706.260.0718 ddisbro@meridianadhesives.com