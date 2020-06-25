Unwind Wellness announces reopening with advanced safety protocols and procedures

New “Safe at Unwind” initiative exemplifies the spa's ongoing commitment to the health and wellness of its clients.

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unwind Wellness, an award-winning luxury spa and wellness provider with locations in Adams Morgan and Georgetown, announced that they are reopening with an ongoing commitment to safety and new measures that meet or exceed the DC Department of Health guidelines.



All staff are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including medical scrubs, KN95 or ASTM Level 1 masks and face shields. Staff and clients will undergo a short and effective CDC-recommended health screening. The health screening includes a contactless temperature check and two screening questions. Staff and clients who screen positive will be sent home. Clients who report feeling any symptoms within 12 hours of their appointment will have their appointment cancelled and rescheduled free of charge.

Front desk staff ensure that all high-touch areas are cleaned at least hourly. This includes all door knobs, counters, hand railings and washrooms. Physical distancing will also be ensured during check-in as guests arrive and settle-in for their treatments. Other measures and protocols Unwind has undertaken include utilizing disposable medical-grade protective sheets between treatment tables and laundered items, doubling of the time between appointments to accommodate thorough sanitizing, and contactless check-in, check-out and payments.

To ensure physical distancing, clients will be taken to treatment rooms immediately after check-in. Clients are required to wear appropriate face coverings while in the spa and asked to sanitize their hands upon check-in. Over 10 sanitizing stations are available throughout each spa and front desk staff are offering complimentary bottles of hand sanitizer to clients.

Unwind Wellness founder and owner Antonio Menezes stated, "The health and wellness of our guests and staff is and always will be our top priority. We strive to make Unwind safe for ourselves, our clients and our shared community."

About Unwind Wellness: Unwind Wellness is a premier spa and wellness provider in DC. They have won numerous "Best of DC" awards for their services and are a top-rated service provider for the area based on client feedback through Yelp. All products used at Unwind are organic and/or made-safe. To learn more about the spa, its Phase 2 reopening measures, or to book an appointment, please visit unwindwellness.com or email friends@unwindwellness.com .

