Juganu’s Smart Lighting System Transforms Main Border Crossing Between Brazil and Paraguay
In the midst of COVID-19, Juganu upgrades the security and efficiency of the Friendship Bridge border crossing with low construction and energy costs.
for the first time, Juganu, together with CorSight, demonstrated its joint development for edge analytics to introduce state-of-the-art facial recognition capabilities as part of Juganu’s foam™”FOZ DE IGUAçU, BRAZIL , June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just three days, Juganu completed installation of its patented foam™ technology on the Friendship Bridge - a border crossing between the Brazilian city of Foz de Iguaçu and the Paraguayan city of Ciudad del Este. This 1,812-ft-long arch bridge with a pedestrian path that crosses over the Parana River is the main economic corridor between the two countries. It is also known for its lax security and frequent smuggling of goods from Paraguay into Brazil.
Disrupting an industry where large scale, complex and expensive infrastructure projects have traditionally taken months to complete, Juganu’s smart lighting technology has immediately made the Friendship Bridge safer, greener, and more efficient without causing any disturbance to travelers.
With the new smart lighting system installed by Juganu, the bridge is now equipped with an extremely bright light that also shares data and video images for instantaneous use at 50% less energy than previous lighting options. The lights themselves are self-regulating, which means that they respond to outside light by automatically dimming or brightening as required. They connect with embedded sensors and cameras that create a wireless, interrelated web of information that secures the borders without being intrusive.
Founded in 2011 by Israeli entrepreneurs, Eran Ben-Shmuel and Alex Blinchinsky, Juganu’s patented foam™ technology combines breakthrough LED technology, AI and edge computing to make smart cities a reality across the world. They install proprietary street lights with full wireless broadband capabilities and cameras, with the LED lights also being fully controllable and adjustable at all times, maximizing energy efficiency and lighting stability.
Juganu’s platform offers an all-in-one solution to manage facial recognition, license plate recognition, suspect tracking, and hazard and distress detection. The solutions are also relevant for buildings such as shopping malls and supermarkets. The lighting itself resembles the full spectrum of sunlight and provides quality lighting.
The upgraded lighting system on the Friendship Bridge, developed in partnership with CorSight, now incorporates sensors and cameras that wirelessly and automatically feed facial recognition and license plate information based on Autonomous AI to border officials, who can then make quick and accurate decisions. Connected to powerful AI capabilities, recognizing suspicious traffic on-the-spot has turned into a stress-free task for border officials, particularly given the current challenges posed by COVID-19. The technology can recognize border crosses even with masks.
Juganu’s Chief Strategy Officer, Eran Efrati, stated: “for the first time, Juganu, together with CorSight, demonstrated its joint development for edge analytics to introduce state-of-the-art facial recognition capabilities as part of Juganu’s foam™. "
