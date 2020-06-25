Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Luanda Administrative commission lacks resources to relocate families

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 25 - The Administrative Commission of Luanda (CACL) does not have residences for the 68 families living without housing conditions at the old hotel located in the urban district of Sambizanga, said Wednesday the head of CACL, Maria Antónia Nelumba,. ,

The official disclosed the information at the end of a field visit of the Luanda governor, Joana Lina, at the works in progress and paralyzed in that district.

Maria Antonia Nelumba explained that at the moment the CACL has no houses available to accommodate those families.

In the meantime, she acknowledged that the housing conditions in that place are not the best, that is why it is necessary to find solutions for the withdrawal of those people.

 

