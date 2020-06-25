Wesley Financial Group Announces New College Scholarship Program

Wesley Financial Group is introducing a scholarship program to provide five scholarships valued at $2,000 each for deserving students attending colleges and universities across the country.

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group (WFG) is introducing a scholarship program to provide five scholarships valued at $2,000 each for deserving students attending colleges and universities across the country. The Wesley Scholarship Program was developed to specifically assist students who have lost a parent (either a mother or father) or both parents, are under financial strain and in need of assistance to fund their education.

“I grew up in poverty with an absent father and raised by a single mother, who had two children. I was the oldest and born when she was just 15,” said WFG Founder and CEO Chuck McDowell. “After my wife and the mother of my two boys passed away, I realized firsthand the financial stress that can come from a single-parent household. This is personal for me and I’m so glad our company can give back to those in need.”

WFG, formed in 2011, is a leader in timeshare cancellations. The company helps timeshare buyers who have been misled during the process of purchasing their timeshare. They work to help people cancel their timeshares and eliminate their debt.

The Wesley Scholarship Program will provide five scholarships of $2,000 each to current college students. Applicants will be asked to provide an essay sharing their personal story, an overview of their program of choice and future career goals and how the scholarship funds will help them. A committee will review all entries and select the recipients.

More information on the scholarship, deadlines and rules are available at www.wesleyfinancialgroupscholarship.com.

About Wesley Financial Group, LLC

Wesley Financial Group, LLC’s CEO Chuck McDowell successfully fought against the largest timeshare company in federal court for the right to help timeshare owners that feel they have been misled. With decades of experience in the timeshare and timeshare cancellation industry, Wesley Financial Group, LLC has successfully eliminated millions of dollars in timeshare debt for its clients. The organization believes that if you feel you have been lied to, misled, or pressured into buying your timeshare, you have the right to get rid of your timeshare.

For more information, visit: timesharecancellations.com

