Partial fire ban on WGFC lands in Goshen County

Laramie - Beginning Monday, June 29 a partial fire ban will be in place on Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Goshen County. The fire ban prohibits campfires on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Goshen County, including Rawhide, Springer, Mac's 40 Acres and Table Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas, as well as Bump Sullivan, Packers Lake, Barnes Bridge, Torrington, and Whalen Diversion Public Access Areas. The use of self-standing grills is still permitted with the recommendation that a fire extinguisher be within reach. Fireworks are prohibited on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands at all times. For more information on the fire ban contact the Laramie Region Game and Fish Office at (307) 745-4046.

- WGFD -