Dmitry Piterman Set To Be Featured in an Exclusive Interview With Ideamensch
Dmitry Piterman was recently selected by the Ideamensch team for a exclusive interview. The interview is set to underscore his multifaceted and prolific careerPEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideamensch will soon publish their latest entrepreneurial interview, this time with real estate mogul Dmitry Piterman. As a man of many talents, he has roots in professional athletics, real estate development, museums and collections, sports franchise ownership, and philanthropy.
It was his early penchant for research that led him to realize the lucrative nature of the real-estate business. As an avid risk-taker, Piterman is always searching for new opportunities to expand his investment portfolio. This type of passion brought Piterman to Spain, where he took over Racing de Santander and Deportivo Alavés, two La Liga football clubs.
Moreover, his varied interests found him participating and capitalizing on the world of fine art, and eventually, completely renovating and revitalizing his current labour of love - the Monterey History and Arts Association: Salvador Dali.
Ideamensch’s piece on Piterman will highlight the expert’s predictions for the next big investment trends and his tips on productivity as he reminiscences on achievements and failures. A true out-of-the-box thinker Piterman has a great deal of knowledge for anyone with big ideas.
About Dmitry Piterman
Born in the former USSR, Dmitry Piterman emigrated to Brooklyn with his family at the tender age of 15. Soon after, Piterman earned a track scholarship to UC Berkeley where he landed himself on the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s top ten tier. It was while attending school at Berkeley that Dmitry purchased his first property, officially marking his entrance into the world of real estate investment.
Now residing in Pebble Beach, California with his wife, Piterman’s fruitful career in real estate and development has allowed for him to give back to his community. In 2016, Piterman established the Monterey History and Arts Association: Salvador Dali in Monterey, California. The Foundation displays Piterman’s private collection of over 580 original works by the famed surrealist, in turn reviving the localized history surrounding Dali by showcasing the unique pieces that tie him to the Monterey region.
