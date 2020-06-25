New Sportsman’s Warehouse Store Opening on Century Avenue in Kalamazoo

Grand opening celebration including special events this weekend

/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, announced today its planned grand opening celebration in Kalamazoo, Michigan this weekend, June 26-28 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.



Local residents now have access to over 60,000 region-specific items, family-fun events, workshops, exciting career opportunities, and more at 5215 Century Avenue in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“We invite the community to join us in a grand opening celebration this weekend to enjoy kid-friendly activities, special discounts and much more,” states Sportsman’s Warehouse Kalamazoo Store Manager, Michael Nicholson. “There will even be a mobile shooting range in a semi-truck trailer at the event where customers can experience new products, including firearms, ammunition, and archery. Eye and ear protection will be provided free of charge.”

At the new store, shoppers will find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise at everyday low prices. Sportsman’s Warehouse also prides itself on exceptional service from our knowledgeable staff to help our customers get what they need and get back outdoors.



All Sportsman’s Warehouse locations follow a strict regimen of cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing to ensure the health and safety of our customers, their families and our associates.

“It’s a great time to get outdoors,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “We are excited to be a part of the Kalamazoo community, providing high-quality outdoor gear, clothing and accessories in a safe environment, and ultimately inspiring outdoor memories.”

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

