KDDI America Has Selected Infobip As Its Cloud Communications Platform for The Delivery of Advanced Business Messaging Services

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KDDI America, a subsidiary of “KDDI Corporation”, a Fortune Global 500 company with three datacenters in the U.S., announced it has partnered with Infobip, a global cloud communications company that provides messaging solutions for advanced customer engagement, identity authentication and security. As the demands for digital customer experiences expand, KDDI America’s strategy is to enable digital transformation through cloud-based omnichannel communications solutions for enterprise-wide customers.



Omnichannel messaging is creating more mobile-centric engagement opportunities for businesses, and KDDI America/Infobip will serve as the hub of this experience. KDDI America now offers its enterprise business customers a leading SaaS API-based advanced messaging offering that can be fully customized to help businesses reach their customers with marketing through a litany of multimedia messaging channels.

According to Ovum’s Mobile Messaging Traffic and Revenue Forecast: 2017-221, global revenues from A2P will exceed revenues from person-to-person (P2P) SMS by 2022, totaling $43 billion. Furthermore, it is estimated there will be approximately 3.5 trillion A2P messages delivered by 2023, a 40% growth rate from 2.5 trillion delivered in 20192. The GSMA estimates the market for RCS will be worth $74 billion by the end of 20213.

“KDDI America and Infobip are working together to define, develop and deliver experience-driven, media-centric messaging solutions that expedite digital transformation and increase overall customer engagement levels not seen before between brands and their customers,” said Masatoshi Nobuhara, KDDI America’s CEO and President. “KDDI has a legacy of collocation, cloud deployment, peer connectivity, system integration, IOT, and applications that will enable this customer-centric experience through Infobip’s platform.

KDDI America has evolved into a company that provides Networks, Data Centers, System Integration, IOT, Cloud, as well as managed service solutions across industries. KDDI America’s core differentiator in the industry is in this global rich IP network leveraging IoT, cloud and colocation datacenter technology that gives business customers an all-in-one messaging solution combined with Infobip’s global distribution and partnership with leading wireless carriers, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and social media networks.

“This partnership not only presents us with a tremendous opportunity to expand our client base in the U.S., it also represents two international brands coming together to help organizations overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business, and enhance customer experience and engagement,” said Yuri Fiaschi, VP of Global Sales at Infobip. “We are thrilled to be working with KDDI America as our first channel partner here in the U.S. to help companies deliver the right message at the right time across the right channel, wherever that customer may be.”

KDDI America’s suite of product offerings will transform the way businesses communicate with customers. These products will be centered around “Conversations”, a digital contact center platform that allows businesses to manage all customer interactions and data from critical areas such as marketing, loyalty and CRM, all through a single-point dashboard. Business customers will also be able to leverage a cloud-based customer engagement platform to create personalized communications to deliver messages in the right moment and over the right channel. Additional channel offerings will include SMS and number lookups, chat apps, live chat, mobile app messaging, email, and voice solutions.

About KDDI America

KDDI America, headquartered in New York, is the North American division of KDDI Group, a Fortune Global 500 company and leading provider of international IT and communications services with locations throughout the world. KDDI America is a one-stop solutions provider, from the supply of a single cable to comprehensive office, data centers, and factory configurations. KDDI has offices throughout the North and South Americas.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale, with easy and contextualized interactions over customers’ preferred channels. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication, security, and contact center solutions help clients and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business, and increase loyalty – all in a fast, secure and reliable way. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 65+ offices on six continents offering natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

Appendix:



