Holland Recognized as 2019 Preferred LTL Carrier of the Year by Total Quality Logistics

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) Holland has been recognized as 2019 Preferred LTL Carrier of the Year by Total Quality Logistics, which connects its customers with shipping needs and carriers that have available capacity and service offerings. Total Quality Logistics made the award based on market share, on-time percentage, claim percentage and technological integration capabilities.



“Being named Preferred LTL Carrier of the Year by TQL is such an honor for all Holland employees who made this possible and whose dedication to outstanding customer service is worthy of recognition,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Customer Officer and President of HNRY Logistics.

“We appreciate TQL’s recognition and are grateful for the continued partnership to serve our customers’ freight needs,” said Jim Ferguson, Vice President – 3PL Channel Solutions. “I’m grateful to our employees who work hard to deliver on our promise of quality, fast and reliable LTL next-day service.”

Additionally, Holland earned the following awards in recognition of outstanding service in 2019:

Amazon Top LTL On-Time Performance Award

CaseStack Regional Carrier of the Year

ECHO Regional LTL Carrier’s Platinum Award

Regional Carrier of Year Schneider Logistics

Holland delivers the most next-day service lanes in the Central U.S., Southeast and Midwest and annually records one of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Learn more at YRCW.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

