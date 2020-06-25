Bombardier Celebrates Entry-into-service of Spacious, Long-range Global 5500 Business Jet

The Global 5500 aircraft has the longest range, the largest cabin and the smoothest ride in its class

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is very proud to announce the entry-into-service of the innovative,

long-range Global 5500 business jet, which was recently delivered to an undisclosed customer. This high-value aircraft represents the gateway into Bombardier’s flagship large-cabin Global family, offering world-renowned performance, comfort and the smoothest ride.

Last year, Bombardier announced that the Global 5500 aircraft can fly 200 nautical miles more than planned, and its new range of 5,900 nautical miles is 700 nautical miles more than the nearest competitor at the same speed.

“This spacious and efficient aircraft is the ultimate business tool, with the range and access to safely take our customers where they need to be,” said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Aviation. “The first Global 5500 aircraft delivery is of particular significance for our employees in Wichita, who recently took on the meticulous work of interior completions for the Global 5000 and Global 5500 aircraft.”

Bombardier’s Wichita site has a rich history as the manufacturing center of the iconic Learjet. Over the years, Bombardier expanded the site’s operations to include a world-class service center, as well as its Flight Test Center and Specialized Aircraft operations. Completion work for the stunning Global 5000 and Global 5500 aircraft cabins is the latest diversification for this skilled workforce.

All Bombardier employees have demonstrated flexibility and dedication in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bombardier has taken extraordinary steps to protect its employees and customers against the virus, and as manufacturing activities resume around the world, the company has strict protocols for continued safety and operational excellence. The successful entry-into-service of the Global 5500 business jet at this time demonstrates Bombardier’s resilience and the efforts of its talented employees.

About the Global 5500 aircraft

The new Global 5500 business jet offers a unique blend of innovation, style and comfort. With its next-generation wing technology and purpose-built engines, the Global 5500 aircraft flies faster and farther, with the smoothest ride. Meticulously crafted with exquisite finishes and high-end craftsmanship, the Global 5500 aircraft features groundbreaking innovations including Bombardier’s patented Nuage seat, the first new seat architecture in business aviation in 30 years.

Taking total performance to new heights, the Global 5500 aircraft boasts an impressive range of 5,900 nautical miles (10,928 km), able to connect Sao Paulo to Paris or Los Angeles to Moscow non-stop*, and has a top speed of M 0.90. An optimized wing ensures the smoothest ride.

The Global 5500 aircraft’s 4K-enabled cabin offers the fastest in-flight connectivity, and its intuitive cabin management system delivers an ultra-high-definition entertainment experience.

The Global 5500 business jet is equipped with Bombardier Pũr Air, a sophisticated air purification system available exclusively on Global aircraft. The system’s advanced HEPA filter captures up to 99.99% of allergens, bacteria and viruses, and completely replaces the cabin air with 100% fresh air in as little as one-and-a-half minutes.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or on Twitter @Bombardier.

*Under certain operating conditions.

