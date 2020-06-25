Soracom Connectivity Now Powers Two Million IoT Devices Worldwide

Powerful IoT Connectivity Tools Drive 100% Growth Year-Over-Year

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soracom, Inc., a global provider of smart connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced today that its Soracom Air wireless data service now connects over two million IoT devices around the world.

Soracom's developer-friendly, pay-as-you-go wireless connectivity is designed specifically for IoT, with built-in network management, powerful cloud integration, and advanced security provisions. Soracom was founded in 2015 and has offered IoT connectivity worldwide since 2017.

Soracom announced its first 1 million connections in June of 2019. Since then, use of Soracom’s secure, scalable connectivity has doubled for the third year in a row thanks to a growing customer base and accelerating adoption across industries and geographies.

Emerging edge processing cases are now driving increased data consumption at the high end, and continued adoption of eSIM technology remains a strong driver of growth. Overall, eSIM deployments on the Soracom network now represent 57% of all connections, up from 50% in 2019.

Compared with standard SIM cards, eSIMs offer superior ruggedness and improved physical packaging, making them a perfect match for everything from consumer products like the Pocketalk Voice Translator and domestic robots like the Groove-X LOVOT to industrial IoT retrofit solutions and cloud-driven GPS trackers. eSIM technology already available in consumer smartphones and tablets also supports new Soracom offerings, such as the Soracom Mobile travel-friendly mobile data app.

Soracom has also observed significant year-over-year expansion in LPWA deployments. With low-power applications in high demand, LoRaWAN, Sigfox, and LTE-M now represent 14% of total connections on the Soracom network. These LPWA connections support both industrial use cases like the NICIGAS smart gas meter and consumer products like the Pebblebee Found pet and family tracker.

Soracom smart IoT connectivity is now available in over 140 countries around the world, with multiband cellular service across 285 carriers and native support for LPWA standards such as Sigfox and LoRaWAN. All data service includes network management at no additional cost via web console and API, along with additional capabilities focused around cloud integration, network security, and device management.

