/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustifi Releases New Security Feature: Single Sign-on Authentication for Encrypted Email



With Trustifi’s release of the single sign-on authentication feature for encrypted email, users no longer trade convenience for security. Users can easily open and decrypt encrypted email, saving time, reducing frustration, and decreasing abandonment rates. All too often, when someone receives an encrypted email, they don’t have time to deal with it or don’t know how to open it. The email sits unopened or gets deleted.

“With Trustifi single sign-on users decrypt emails using their existing Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, or Yahoo account credentials,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi. “The feature eliminates ‘password fatigue’ that so many people experience trying to remember and use different user name and password combinations—often leading them to shortcuts that impair security.”

Users can select single sign-on (SSO) as an option when they send emails. The recipient receives clear identification of an encrypted email along with easy instructions to open with one click. It is as safe as it is simple.

In addition to reinforcing security, single sign-on saves time and frustration from having to enter and reenter passwords. It lowers calls to help desks and password resets that introduce risk into the system. The result is unimpeded productivity.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in their email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. The Trustifi solution was created by Israeli military intelligence engineers and programmers as a hassle-free method to send and receive electronic communications with absolute confidentiality, protection, security, and legal compliance. Trustifi adheres to GDPR, HIPPA, CCPA, LGPD, and PII regulations. www.trustifi.com

Contact: Alex Marz

516-508-6538

amarz@trustificorp.com



