Maru/Blue launches Public Opinion Research channel with veteran pollster John Wright hired to Lead as Executive Vice President

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Blue , a premium quality data services firm, announced today that they have launched a Public Opinion Research channel and appointed John Wright, veteran pollster, to lead as its Executive Vice President.

Maru/Blue Public Opinion provides clients with a range of services and products including rapid turnaround omnibus and custom research, media polling release services, public affairs and community/stakeholder engagement surveys, membership and social media measurement, and qualitative research. The new channel investment and expansion of the business will operate throughout Canada and the United States, and with global clients via offices in Europe and Latin America. The US operation will be anchored in New York city.

“John’s addition to our team is a great offering to clients at a time when issues and attitudes are being reshaped by tumultuous times,” said Rob Berger, Managing Director of Maru/Blue. “With over three decades of experience probing and measuring public opinion in Canada, the United States, and in over 30 other countries, his insights are valued because he has perspective and foresight,” he said.

In addition to his research work, Wright will be media spokesperson for Maru/Blue polling releases. He brings vast experience in this role having previously managed the agency of record polling for the Associated Press, Reuters International, CNN International, McClatchy News Service, the Economist, the National Post, the Globe and Mail, CTV News, Global News, CBC, and NEWSTALK 1010.

“I’m excited to work with this great team of professionals who are growing at record pace during these times as clients turn on the taps to understand their emergent new environment,” said John Wright. “There has never been a more crucial time for knowledge about both the impact and potential of these times and Maru/Blue provides every tool necessary to provide leaders with those insights,” he said.

In addition to his new responsibilities, Wright will remain as a legacy partner at DART Insight and Communications to manage their Most Respected Brand Awards powered by Maru/Blue.

About Maru/Blue

Maru/Blue is a premium quality data services firm that provides reliable global data connections for brands, agencies, healthcare, and market research. We create value for our clients by connecting them with expertly profiled known respondents. We deliver instant access to the general population, specific markets, and your customers or your competitor’s customers.

We own market research panels, Maru Voice Canada and Maru Springboard America (launched in 2006 and 2009, Canada’s and the United State’s leading online market research panels). More recently we developed Maru Voice UK , which is a global expansion of the Maru Voice family of online market research panels. We also offer access to Canadian, American and UK business executives and owners, an excellent source for business to business research.

media@marublue.com