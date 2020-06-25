Value Partners Announces Portfolio Manager Changes

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Partners Investments Inc. (Value Partners), the manager of the Value Partners Pools, announces that Value Partners has assumed portfolio manager responsibilities of the VPI Income Pool and VPI Foreign Equity Pool.



Value Partners is an investment management firm founded in 2005 that offers investment products and services through experienced financial advisors at investment dealers and mutual fund dealers across Canada. Value Partners is a registered investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer with over $2.7 billion in assets under management on behalf of Canadian families and businesses.

Gregg Filmon

President

Value Partners Investments Inc.

Phone: (204) 949-1723